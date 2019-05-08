Senate Committee Votes in Favor of Abortion Bill

by Jerome Jones

Today what some people call the most aggressive abortion bill in the country is one step closer to being law. After hearing public testimony , The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 7-2 in favor of the bill with an amendment.

The amendment makes room for provisions in the the case of rape or incest. The committee voted down an amendment proposed by Democratic Senator Linda Coleman-Madison. In that amendment, the state would have to provide prenatal care, and medical care for the child up to three years after birth.

Senator Clyde Chambliss (R) is carrying the bill through the house, he says that he will consider the amendment, when the bill is read again on the Senate floor.“ That is something that is of issue to me because obviously if we’re gonna force the issue, then we should be there to help,” says Chambliss.

The Bill could be on the floor of the Senate, as soon as Thursday.