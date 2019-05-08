Tragic Accident Claims the Life of a Young Farmer

by Mandy McQueen

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) – A farming accident that occurred Monday morning claimed the life of a young Andalusia man.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Brandon Holt was cutting hay when his tractor broke a guy wire from a utility pole. After he made another pass on the field, he observed the broken wire. Holt attempted to move the wire and was subsequently electrocuted.

The accident occurred five miles north of Lockhart in a private field off of Alabama Hwy. 55 shortly after 11 a.m.

Holt was a 2017 gradate of Pleasant Home School and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He is the son of of Joey and Tammy Holt, and brother of Justin Holt.