Alabama House Committee Holds Public Hearing on Lottery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A proposal to start a state lottery in Alabama is heading to a public hearing in the state House of Representatives.

The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee has scheduled a hearing to be held this morning on the lottery legislation. The Senate-passed bill would authorize a lottery played by paper tickets.

House members are expected to seek changes to how lottery proceeds are used.

Rep. Steve Clouse, who is shepherding the proposal in the House, said last week that he wants to see more money sent to the state’s cash-strapped general fund. Other representatives have sought money for education programs.

Sen. Greg Albritton, the proposal’s sponsor, is concerned any changes will disrupt the fragile coalition that approved the bill in the Senate.

Alabama voters would ultimately have to approve any lottery proposal.

