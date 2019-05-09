Chaos in Alabama Senate over Abortion Bill

by Glenn Halbrooks

There were tense moments in the Alabama Senate this morning over the abortion bill. That bill would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state.

Tempers flared as Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) had asked for roll call votes for any decisions being made about the bill. At issue was the rape/incest amendment that was added to the bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting yesterday.

Singleton was upset that the rape/incest amendment was removed on a voice vote and quickly gaveled by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth. That means there is no record of who voted or how.

“Since taking the gavel, I have always followed both the spirit and letter of the Senate rules, and I will continue that practice as long as I am presiding officer,” Ainsworth said in a statement emailed to Alabama News Network.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh moved to delay a vote on the abortion bill until the Senate reconvenes on Tuesday. A bill without the rape/incest exceptions has already passed the Alabama House.

As it stands, the bill would make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy. The only exception is when the life of the mother is in danger. Supporters are hoping the bill will lead to a court challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the country.