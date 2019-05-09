House Committee to Consider Revamped Lottery Bill

by Andrew James

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A legislative committee is considering reworked lottery legislation as supporters anticipate a tight vote in the House of Representatives.

The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Thursday heard details of a substitute plan by Rep. Steve Clouse. Committee members will vote next week.

The bill, like the Senate-passed plan, authorizes a lottery with paper tickets.

However, it sends 75 % of proceeds to the general fund and 25 % to the education budget, instead of using a large portion to pay off debt.

Clouse says the state has pressing budget needs and members want to use some money for education.

Clouse said he expects a close House vote. The bill face a mixture of opposition from lawmakers opposed to gambling and those who want to allow electronic gambling terminals.

