Rain And Storms, Some Strong, Thursday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Expect rain and storms this afternoon. These storms are currently moving through south Mississippi, with a history of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. We could see a few severe storms this afternoon. The part of the area is under a slight (level 2) threat for severe weather. The remainder of our area is under a marginal (level 1) threat. The main threat is damaging straight-line wind gusts, but a brief, isolated tornado is possible across southwest Alabama. Outside of the storms, it’ll be another warm day with highs in the mid 80s.

The storms should sweep across I-65 around the evening rush hour, so be mindful that heavy rain could snarl traffic. The storms quickly sweep east and out of the area late this evening. Thursday night and early Friday morning should be fairly tranquil. Tonight remains warm and muggy, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday morning begins with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with more showers and storms developing during the afternoon. At this time, severe weather is not expected on Friday, but a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds and perhaps small hail. Friday afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

The unsettled weather pattern continues this weekend. A few storms could be severe on Saturday. The storm prediction center includes part of our area in a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather. Details are limited at this time because thunderstorm activity today, Friday, and preceding cloud-cover on Saturday partially determine the overall threat. Saturday afternoon highs reach the mid 80s. Rain and storms are likely on Sunday, this time with a cold front as the main driver. That system might need to be monitored for severe weather potential too.

Rain and storms finally clear the area on Sunday night. Next week starts drier, with very minimal chances for rain and a mostly sunny sky Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday could also be a bit cooler with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few spotty showers are possible next Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s.