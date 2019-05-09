Rain & Storms Lingering Into The Weekend

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern will remain in place through the upcoming weekend. Rain and storms will be likely each day. Some of the storms will be capable of gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy rainfall. We don’t see it raining the entire time but you will have interruptions to your outdoor plans at times. Temps come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. Highs will only manage low to mid 80s. High pressure returns and we start drying out early next week. Mostly sunny skies will allow the drying process along with warming temps. Looks like mid to upper 80s return later in the week.