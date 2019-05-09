Rain & Storms on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature increasing clouds and it will be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s. An approaching front will bring rain and storms back to Alabama by this afternoon, and lasting through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be on the strong side and the SPC maintains much of Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms.

However, the better dynamics stay west of the state today and will be lifting well to the north tonight so these storms should begin to weaken as they move through the state and the overall severe weather threat is low. Some of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds later today and tonight.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: The front stalls out across Alabama and sets the stage for an active weather pattern through the weekend. Weak waves of energy will track along the front and will be enhancing our rain chances these three days. The forecast for each day will feature warm and muggy conditions with highs in the lower to mid 80s. The sky will also feature more clouds than sun, and we will deal with occasional showers and storms, which will be possible at anytime. The threat for severe storms is low and for now, there is no threat of severe weather on Friday.

On Saturday, the SPC has introduced a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms across much of North and Central Alabama.

Rain amounts through Sunday will be in the 1-3 inch range, with isolated higher amounts possible.

As we have been saying the past few days, have a plan B in place if you have outdoor plans this weekend as passing showers and storms are possible at anytime. It won’t rain all the time and there will be decent breaks in the rain, but with this set-up, there is no forecast skill in giving rain start/stop times at any specific point.

NEXT WEEK: The front will push to the south early next week and both Monday and Tuesday will be dry with mainly sunny conditions. By midweek, an approaching upper level feature will bring unsettled weather back with showers and thunderstorms mainly for Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s for much of next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan