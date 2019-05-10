3 Additional Arrests Made in April Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Jadarrian Clemons, 18, Justin Mays, 18, and Micaiah Vaughn, 17, with two counts each of first-degree robbery in connection to a robbery of a person. The robbery occurred on April 20, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Liberty Square.

The adult male and adult female victims says they were robbed of personal property at gunpoint by a family member and three additional subjects. There were no injuries.

During the course of the investigation, all four subjects were identified. Sharde Washington, 17, was previously charged with this offense on April 23. The remaining suspects, Clemmons, Mays and Vaughn were taken into custody yesterday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Following their arrests, each were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.