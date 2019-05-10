ADPH: Alabama Infant Tests Negative For Measles

by Mandy McQueen

Final test results for Alabama’s first presumptive measles case have been released and the results were negative.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), an infant in St. Clair County originally tested positive on May 2, however, the results received from the CDC on Friday were negative.

The department says, out of an abundance of caution, with evidence of presumptive disease, a positive initial measles test was reported after determining that was in the public’s best interest, while waiting for additional testing.

As of May 8, a total of 252 reports have been investigated for measles in 2019. There are 82 open investigations and 170 closed investigations.