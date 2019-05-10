ADPH: Alabama Infant Tests Negative For Measles
Final test results for Alabama’s first presumptive measles case have been released and the results were negative.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), an infant in St. Clair County originally tested positive on May 2, however, the results received from the CDC on Friday were negative.
The department says, out of an abundance of caution, with evidence of presumptive disease, a positive initial measles test was reported after determining that was in the public’s best interest, while waiting for additional testing.
Alabama does not have any currently diagnosed cases of measles.