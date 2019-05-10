Church Van Stolen from Montgomery Church

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned a church van has been stolen from a Montgomery church.

Montgomery police have confirmed the van was stolen from St. Luke United Methodist Church, which is located in the 2500 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. The van is a 2003 Chevrolet passenger van that has the name of the church printed on both sides and the rear.

Police believe the van was stolen sometime between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. The theft was reported at 8 p.m. that night.

If you can help solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.