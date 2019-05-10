Historic Church Serving up Gourmet Mother’s Day Dinners in Selma

George McDonald,
Posted:

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– The historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma is inviting everyone out to church this Sunday for a special Mother’s Day event that will feed her mind — body — and soul.

Brown Chapel AME Church wants people in Selma to honor their mothers — right there in town.

Pastor Leodis Strong says a delicious gourmet Mother’s Day Dinner will be prepared by popular professional chef — Harry Dominick — and served up at the historic church — on Sunday.

Chef Dominick says it’ll be a memorable Mother’s Day meal.

“We take care of our moms,” said Dominick. “This is a day special just for the moms. For the mothers we take care of our moms. This is a day special just for the moms.”

For the full menu — seating times — reservations & ticket prices — call (405) 245-14-77.

Categories: News, West Alabama