Historic Church Serving up Gourmet Mother’s Day Dinners in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– The historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma is inviting everyone out to church this Sunday for a special Mother’s Day event that will feed her mind — body — and soul.

Brown Chapel AME Church wants people in Selma to honor their mothers — right there in town.

Pastor Leodis Strong says a delicious gourmet Mother’s Day Dinner will be prepared by popular professional chef — Harry Dominick — and served up at the historic church — on Sunday.

Chef Dominick says it’ll be a memorable Mother’s Day meal.

“We take care of our moms,” said Dominick. “This is a day special just for the moms. For the mothers we take care of our moms. This is a day special just for the moms.”

For the full menu — seating times — reservations & ticket prices — call (405) 245-14-77.