Martha Roby Urges FDA to Crack Down on Foreign Mail-Order Abortion Drugs

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-AL) led a letter, signed by 117 of her colleagues, that today was sent to Dr. Norman Sharpless, Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), urging him to crack down on Aid Access and Rablon, two foreign companies that have been known to distribute Mifeprex, a chemical abortion drug, by mail-order to U.S. customers in violation of the FDA’s safety protocols.

In the letter, Representative Roby and her colleagues urge Acting Commissioner Sharpless to take action to stop the illegal practices of Aid Access and other mail-order abortion providers, stating in part:

“As the FDA has recognized, by shipping chemical abortion drugs from India to the United States, Aid Access circumvents the Food and Drug Administration’s safety requirements, placing the lives of women and their children at risk. We would like to… voice our support for ongoing oversight of this and any other rogue mail-order abortion operation.”

Mifeprex is an oral drug that blocks the progesterone hormone necessary for a pregnancy to continue. It is used with Misprostol to end early pregnancies. Mifeprex is approved by the FDA, but it is only available to patients through health care providers. It is not available in retail pharmacies, and it is not legally available on the Internet. However, certain abortion-by-mail providers primarily based in Europe, like Aid Access, have widened their consumer base to include the United States. Aid Access provides remote consultations, sends Mifeprex prescriptions to be filled in India, and then sends the abortion drug to the customer in the U.S.