Occasional Rain & Storms Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-SUNDAY: A stalled front across Alabama and will keep the weather unsettled through the weekend. The forecast for each day will be warm with muggy conditions, and highs in the lower to mid 80s. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, and we will deal with occasional showers and storms, which will be possible at anytime, anywhere. Of course, we expect the greatest coverage of these during the afternoon and evening hours when instability is highest due to daytime heating.

A few strong storms will be possible these three days, and actually the SPC has issued a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms on Saturday and Sunday for nearly the entire state of Alabama.

The latest model guidance suggest the chance for a few severe storms is actually a bit higher on Sunday as better dynamic forcing comes into play, and wind fields will be more robust. Both days the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail; the tornado threat is very low.

Rain amounts through Sunday will be in the 1-3 inch range for much of Alabama, with isolated higher amounts possible.

If you have outdoor plans any of these days, just know showers and storms are possible at anytime. It won’t rain all the time and there will be decent breaks in the rain, but with this set-up, there is no forecast skill in giving rain start/stop times at any specific point.

NEXT WEEK: The front will finally push to the south early next week and both Monday and Tuesday will be dry with mainly sunny and pleasant conditions as humidity levels fall. Our midweek system looks drier and stays farther to the south, so for now we will only mention the chance for a few isolated showers for the second half of next week. Highs will be in the lower 80s to start the week, followed mid and upper 80s the rest of the week.

