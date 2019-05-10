Prattville CityFest Kicks Off in Downtown Prattville

by Danielle Wallace

Friday evening was the first day of Prattville CityFest and there was already a packed crowd enjoying everything the festival has to offer.

Lot’s of live music and plenty of food brought people to downtown Prattville for the annual Prattville CityFest.

What do people enjoy the most?

“I love the tip tops. I’ve been coming down here for five or six years and I just really enjoy it,” says Darrell Williams.

The festival is in its 33rd year and people attending say it is always something special.

“It brings people together, it brings families together. Everybody having a good time,” says Tammy Johnson.

Vendors like Angela Scott of “A Taste of Heaven” says the festival is one her favorites year after year.

“It’s just fantastic. The chamber is great so it’s just one of the events that we look forward to coming out to,” says Scott.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie says the festival helps Prattville in a number of ways.

“Sometimes people look at the economic impact on it. Some look at it like we have different craft people that come in, some look at it – it showcases our downtown – our downtown small businesses. But the other side of that it shows what small town America really is,” says Gillespie.

For some people, it also shows how small town america likes to have fun.

The festival continues Saturday at 9 am.

Admission is $2.

For military, admission is $1 and free for children ages 5 and under.