Rain And Storms Continue Through Mother’s Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

After a stormy Thursday afternoon and evening, Friday morning began quiet. More scattered showers and storms could develop this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) removed all of Alabama from any threat for severe weather today. Still, some storms could produce heavy rain and wind gusts below 60 mph this afternoon. Outside of storms, expect a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Showers and storms remain possible this evening and overnight. Expect temperatures in the 70s between the 7 and 11PM hour, with overnight lows only falling into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms could greet us Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday looks like a mostly cloudy but warm day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. And yes, more showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Some could even be strong to severe. The SPC places all of Alabama under a marginal, level (1/5) threat for severe weather Saturday.

The weather pattern remain active through Sunday. A cold front makes a run at our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A line of storms likely lines up ahead of the front. Those storms could be strong to severe, impacting our area between early Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. The main severe threats are strong straight line winds and hail up to 1″ in size. The tornado threat is low, but also somewhat uncertain at this time. For now, the SPC places our area in a marginal threat for severe weather. I have a feeling the risk level could be upgraded, so pay close attention to further updates to our forecast.

The storms clear Alabama Sunday evening. The cold front should thoroughly push through the area. That sets up a dry and slightly cooler weather pattern early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday top out in the low 80s. Both days should be mostly sunny. Monday and Tuesday night’s low temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Spotty showers are possible next Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. Next Friday looks dry for now with highs in the mid 80s.