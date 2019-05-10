Two Local Airports to Get Millions of Dollars in Improvements

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) has announced that two airports in our area as well as three others in the state will get $20.8 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.

Franklin Field in Union Springs is scheduled to receive $3,866,048 for construction of a runway. Vaiden Field in Marion will get $2,262,634 for the continuation of construction on a parallel taxiway.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances and equipment acquisition.

“This FAA funding will significantly improve the functionality, safety and efficiency of these airports,” Shelby said in a statement. “It is vital that we continue to make important infrastructure investments in Alabama to ensure the growth of local communities and future economic success. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that these aviation advancements will have on our state.”

Other airports receiving grant money include:

· Lanett Municipal Airport, Lanett – $8,100,000 for the extension of a runway

· Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport, Centre – $5,552,000 for construction of a taxiway

· Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field Airport, Scottsboro – $1,046,850 for the rehabilitation of an apron

— Information from the Office of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby