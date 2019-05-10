Weekend Rain & Storms

by Shane Butler

We will see several rounds of rain and storms move through the area over the weekend. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe at times. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning strikes. The clouds and rain activity should knock the heat down just a bit. Highs will hover in the lower to mid 80s. High pressure returns and we start drying out early next week. We’re back to mostly sunny and warm conditions for several days. Temps eventually manage the mid to upper 80s later in the work week.