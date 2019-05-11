1 Dead After Fire Destroys Old Camp Hill High School

by Mandy McQueen

A fire that consumed the old Camp Hill School in Tallapoosa County has claimed the life of one person.

According to the Camp Hill Police Department, officers and fire officials responded to a call on High School Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday where they found the structure engulfed in flames.

After a short time of being on scene, a firefighter located a burn victim behind the structure laying in a small puddle of water. Paramedics and other firefighters rushed to the aid of the victim who was airlifted to the UAB Burn Center.

After several hours of being treated for injuries sustained from the fire, the victim succumbed from those injuries.