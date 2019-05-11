Hundreds Visit Downtown Montgomery for Tacos and Music

by Justin Walker

If you love tacos and live entertainment, downtown Montgomery was the place to be on Saturday afternoon.

The fourth annual Taco Libre Taco, Beer, and Music Festival attracted hundreds of people from around the country to the Union Station Water Shed.

“They can come have a taco, drink a beer, or have a margarita,” co-organizer of the Festival Adam Warnke says. “We’ve got a lot of stuff for kids, we have two kids areas. We have over-sized games for them to play.”

From ordinary tacos to chicken bacon or barbecue tacos, there was something for everyone.

“We also have a barbecued etorto, which is a delicious sandwich,” El Rey Taco’s Lounge’s Anna Gibbs says. “It has jalapenos, our spicy mayonnaise, arrubela, red onions, and then a delicious sweet bun on top.”

“We’ve also got some ice cream tacos and some Frito pops are here,” Warnke says. “So there’s some desert kind of stuff as well.”

15 food truck vendors from around the state prepared the different Mexican recipes right in front of the crowds.

“The authenticity, the booths down here- they have fresh ingredients,” Anthony Tuero says. “They made some guacamole here for me, an entire avocado used for it, made right there in front of you. You can’t beat that right there.”

Each vendor had its own unique menu, which made for a tough decision for event goers.

‘I love it,” Knoxville, Tennessee resident Charlie Davis says. “The street tacos and all that kind of stuff is great to me. And beer to wash it down with.”

“I’ve been to the Taco Libre event before in the past, had a great time,” Montgomery resident Brittney Bucak says. “I got friends from Florida who wanted to come in and enjoy the fun this time, so why not?”

A percentage of all Taco Libre proceeds will go to some local charities, including Child Protect and 21 Dreams.