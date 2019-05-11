Montgomery Shooting Victim Dies, While Suspect Dies after Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating after a man walked into Jackson Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. Meanwhile, police say the man accused of shooting him has also died after a wreck fleeing the scene.

Police say late last night, they went to the hospital after 40-year-old Daniel McCall Montgomery had walked in with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead this morning.

Police say McCall was at a gathering in the 800 block of Barnes Street and was shot during an argument with the suspect, Eric Bouyer, 42, of Prattville.

Police say Bouyer fled the scene and a short time later was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the 900 block of West South Boulevard. Bouyer sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead this morning. The occupants of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries.