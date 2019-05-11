Rainy Weekend!

by Matt Breland

Expect a rainy Saturday in south/central Alabama. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms from Mississippi will begin to make their way into western Alabama during the later afternoon. Some storms will have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Storms will likely last into Sunday morning as well, with rumbles of thunder still lingering throughout the afternoon as well. This will help manage our temperatures for the next few days. We will reach a high of 80 today, and highs tomorrow should be in the upper 70s. The rainy pattern should clear out by Sunday night, leaving behind more sunshine and a bit more cooler temperatures. Our lows overnight will be in the upper 50s and we will hold on to mostly clear skies for the rest of the week!