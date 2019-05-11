Suspect Jumps Out of Window to Escape Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call on Friday afternoon after a female suspect jumped out of a window to escape from two Andalusia Police officers.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, Investigators Tawona Ryce and Sgt. Gene Jackson attempted to make contact with Cortney Inman at a residence on Walding Road in Opp. While at the residence, Inman jumped out a window at the rear of the residence and ran into the surrounding woods.

Officers from the Opp Police Department, the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Covington County Sheriff’s Posse K9 tracking team assisted in apprehending Inman.

After a short search, Inman was taken into custody and returned to Andalusia to face charges of first degree theft of property. She is currently being held in the Covington County Jail under under a $20,000 bond.