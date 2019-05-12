1 Dead After Fatal Crash in Lowndes County

by Mandy McQueen

A two vehicle collision in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hope Hull woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jasmine Davis, 27, was killed when the 2007 Toyota Yaris she was driving was struck by a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Lowndes County 17 and U.S. 80, approximately five miles west of Hayneville. Davis, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.