Montgomery Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday On Mother’s Day

by Justin Walker

Celebrating a 100th birthday is a miraculous feat in itself. Celebrating with family and friends on Mother’s Day is even more special.

Just ask Montgomery resident Georgia Thom Sankey.

“Good, good. Makes me feel happy, as happy as happy can be,” Sankey says.

Sankey has lived in Montgomery her whole life. She was celebrated at her home church of over 70 years- Stone Chapel A.M.E Zion Church. The church threw her a birthday party with food and a birthday cake.

Sankey was joined by her two sisters, and her adopted daughter, Katie Robinson.

“It’s just a blessing that she’s been with us a hundred years and we just love her with all our hearts,” Robinson says.

You would think 100 years would slow a person down, but not Sankey.

Family and friends say she is still very active in the church and at home.

“She’s still on duty as a door keeper in the church,” fellow church member Mary K. Foster says. “She still reaches out and calls all the members and stuff.”

“She loves her flowers,” Robinson says. “She likes working out in the yard. She loves cooking.”

Living for as long as she has, Sankey has seen many changes in the world, but don’t ask her to name them.

“I couldn’t name them if I had to,” Sankey says.

She still spreads her well earned wisdom. When asked what lessons she would teach to the younger generation, Sankey says respect is at the top.

“How to treat people, I teach them that day in and day out,” Sankey says.

Sankey has 7 grandchildren and 23 great grand children.