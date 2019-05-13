A Mostly Dry Week With Plenty Of Sunshine

by Ben Lang

The clouds, rain, and storms from the weekend are long gone. Sunshine with drier and cooler air is back today. Temperatures warm to around 80° with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures fall into the low 70s at 7PM, then into the mid 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday looks like another fine day of weather. After a refreshing start to the morning, temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Expect sunshine from start to finish. Tuesday night lows fall back into the 50s. A warming trend begins Wednesday with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Rain is not expected with a mostly sunny sky. There’s a small chance for rain on Thursday, but that would be in the form of spotty isolated showers, if any at all. Thursday afternoon’s high temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s.

Summer-like warmth returns Friday, with highs in the upper 80s and a few low 90s possible. It looks dry with a mostly sunny sky. The weekend looks much improved over Mother’s day weekend. Highs should reach the upper 80s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. There’s a chance for rain on Sunday thanks to a front approaching from the west. The GFS and Euro models are split- the Euro keeps rain to our west on Sunday, but the GFS brings some rain into Alabama on Sunday and Monday. For now we’ll keep minimal chances for rain in the forecast, and update it as we get a little closer to the weekend. Highs should still reach the upper 80s on Monday.