Biscuits Win 5-0 on “Grand Slam School Day”

Kevin Padlo launched two home runs and Riley O’Brien (1-1) struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings in the Biscuits (24-13) 5-0 win over the Mississippi Braves (17-19) in what was the final Grand Slam School Day of the year on Monday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mississippi starter Tucker Davidson (0-2) retired the first six batters he faced, but in the third, hit Robbie Tenerowicz before serving up a two-run blast to Padlo that made it 2-0 Biscuits. A Daniel Lockhart throwing error from third to first in the fourth brought home the third Montgomery run.

O’Brien, a 24-year-old from Washington state, was almost unhittable in his second Double-A start, whirling the six shutout frames, and scattering just one hit-an Alejandro Salazar double in the second. O’Brien walked two batters and fanned a season-high 10, just one shy of Brendan McKay’s team-leading 11.

The Biscuits added to their three-run lead in the fifth, when Tristan Gray stroked an RBI-triple off the top of the wall in right-center. Padlo crushed his second homer of the game in the seventh, and became the second Biscuit to record a multi-home run game this season, joining Josh Lowe who did it on April 21, also against Mississippi. Benton Moss tossed three scoreless innings of relief to polish off the Biscuits second five-game winning streak of the year.

Montgomery will try to make it a season-high six in a row on Tuesday when Sam McWilliams (1-1) takes on Ian Anderson (2-2) at 6:35 PM on Biscuit Appreciation Day featuring an Over Mitt Giveaway.