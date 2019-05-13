Calmer, Drier Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD : The first half of the week looks very nice for much of the state. Today through Wednesday will be dry, humidity levels will be low and overnight lows will return to the 50s. Highs today and tomorrow will be right around the 80 degree mark, with tons of sunshine.

A weak disturbance will be to our north that may provide just enough energy to fire up some passing showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central Alabama from late Wednesday through early Friday. Rain chances will be very small, less than 20% at this point, meaning most of us will see nothing. The warming trend does start as highs will be back up in the lower 80s on Wednesday and back up into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be a very warm day with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A front will approach the area late Sunday and into Monday and will bring more clouds and the threat for a few showers during this time frame. Highs on Sunday should be the upper 80s again.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan