Federal Government Stepping In to Help Selma Fight Crime and Gangs

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Justice Department is stepping in to help fight violent crime and gangs in Selma.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Richard W. Moore, will be in Selma tomorrow to announce a $1 million emergency grant from the U.S. Dept. of Justice to help local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement and city leaders will be present at the announcement to talk about how they see the money making Selma safer.

