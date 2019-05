Montgomery County Arrests: May 5-11

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/34 Salathia Wilson Arrest Date: 5/8/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Robbery 1st

2/34 Chato Williams Arrest Date: 5/6/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (2 counts) & Theft of Property 2nd (2 counts)

3/34 Cedric Williams Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Possession of Controlled Substance

4/34 Corey Weaver Arrest Date: 5/8/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

5/34 Moller Thenor Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): Hold for USM Only



6/34 Aaron Starks, Jr Arrest Date: 5/6/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd, Attempted Murder, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Theft of Property 1st

7/34 Shedrick Smith Arrest Date: 5/8/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property

8/34 Laquinton Smith Arrest Date: 5/7/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance

9/34 Kacie Smith Arrest Date: 5/7/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

10/34 Jeremy Singleton Arrest Date: 5/11/19 Charge(s): Making Terrorist Threats (2 counts)



11/34 James Sindle Arrest Date: 5/7/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

12/34 Marissa Rowell Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Attempted Insurance Fraud, & By Order of the Court

13/34 Charlie Prevo, Jr. Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

14/34 Leandre Moss Arrest Date: 5/9/19 Charge(s): Discharging Firearm into Unoccupied Building

15/34 Gerald Mills, Jr. Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (2 counts)



16/34 Clarence McCall Arrest Date: 5/8/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

17/34 Rodney Knight Arrest Date: 5/7/19 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act

18/34 Leadam Kelly Arrest Date: 5/6/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

19/34 Johnathan James Arrest Date: 5/11/9 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, DUI, & Reckless Endangerment

20/34 William Jackson Arrest Date: 5/8/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice & Shoplifting



21/34 Calvin Howard Arrest Date: 5/8/19 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked/Suspended, Failure to Display License, Fugitive from Justice, No Drivers License, & No Seat Belt

22/34 Elijah Hobbs Arrest Date: 5/11/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

23/34 Ashley Harvey Arrest Date: 5/11/19 Charge(s): Arson 1st

24/34 Deanna Harrison Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

25/34 Steven Harris Arrest Date: 5/11/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked (3 counts), Operating without Insurance, Possession of Controlled (2 counts), Receiving Stolen Property 1st (2 counts), & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



26/34 Charles Harris Arrest Date: 5/7/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

27/34 Thomas Harriell Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

28/34 Melvin Gilbert Arrest Date: 5/10/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st (2 counts)

29/34 Latitka Ellis Arrest Date: 5/6/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

30/34 William Dorman Arrest Date: 5/7/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Theft of Property 3rd



31/34 Treserris Cowan Arrest Date: 5/7/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

32/34 Thomas Courson Arrest Date: 5/6/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance, Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia

33/34 Jadarrian Clemons Arrest Date: 5/9/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts)

34/34 Jacquees Boone Arrest Date: 5/8/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder





































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 6-12, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.