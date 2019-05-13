MPS Students Break Last Year’s Record of Scholarship Offers Receiving Nearly $74M in Scholarships

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students from Montgomery Public Schools eight high schools have received just shy of $74 million dollars in scholarship offers this year – surpassing last year’s record of $71 million. This year’s total includes five students from LAMP who received offers in excess of $1 million each.

In 2011 MPS students were offered just over $15 million in scholarships. That number has increased annually to reach this year’s total of $73,988,211. The scholarship offers over the eight year period is more than $354 million – over one-third of a billion dollars.

MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore see this as an indication of hard work by administrators, faculty, counselors, parents and students.

“The scholarship totals continue to rise,” said Moore. “We believe we are working to prepare our students to realize their dreams of success in college and in their careers. This certainly indicates that colleges and universities from around the nation recognize the hard work of our students and the value of our MPS graduates.”

The 2019 scholarship results so far:

LAMP Magnet High School ($24,749,114)

Lee High School ($11,847,112)

Park Crossing High School ($8,417,654)

Jeff Davis High School ($8,159,839)

Carver High School ($6,896,356)

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School ($5,937,991)

Brewbaker Technical Magnet High School ($5,465,521)

Lanier High School ($2,514,624)

Total: ($73,988,211)