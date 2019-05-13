Sunny & Dry Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

A very quiet weather pattern has taken over and its going to continue through the week. High pressure has gained control and this will keep it mainly dry around here. The dry air will feel nice in the mornings with temps starting out in the mid to upper 50s for few days. Abundant sunshine allows temps to warm nicely with highs approaching 90 degrees late week. This uneventful weather pattern continues into the weekend as well. Moisture will start to creep back into the area but rain chances will stay slim both Saturday and Sunday. Those afternoon pop up showers and t-storms will start picking up early next week. If you don’t see any rain activity, definitely feeling the heat with highs continuing in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.