Victim in Fatal Tractor Trailer Accident Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

A South Carolina man has died after a two vehicle crash in Autauga County Monday afternoon.

Troopers say 58-year-old Robert Atherton died when the tractor trailer he was driving hit head on by another tractor trailer that had crossed the median from the southbound lanes of I-65.

The collision happened on I-65 North about 13 miles north of Prattville.

Atherton died at the scene. The driver of the other truck is in the hospital.

As of Monday night the northbound lanes of i-65 remain closed as authorities continue working to clear the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 186.