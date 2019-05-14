Sunny & Very Nice Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TERRIFIC TUESDAY: Sunshine will be in full supply; expect low humidity levels and very nice temperatures to greet you at the door; highs today will be in the upper 70s.

MIDWEEK: The high slides to the east by midweek and we will begin to see a gradual increase in temperatures as well as moisture levels. Wednesday will features a few more clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Late Wednesday night and Thursday a weak disturbance slides through the northern half of Alabama, and we will add in the chance for a few spotty showers across the area, but with limited moisture, rain amounts will be very light. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high in the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather looks very warm and mostly dry as we roll into the weekend. We are forecasting lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday with a high in the upper 80s; humidity levels will higher as well so it will be a bit more muggy. On Sunday, clouds will increase late in the day, and we will mention a chance of showers Sunday night as a surface front approaches the area. Sunday will be very warm with highs mainly in the upper 80s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: As the front continues to push through the state, we will leave the risk for some showers and perhaps a storm in the forecast Monday. For the rest of the week, an upper ridge begins to strengthen over the region and this will keep as mainly dry and very warm. Highs much of next week will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Have a great day!

Ryan