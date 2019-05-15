Abortion Bill into Law : Reaction

by Jerome Jones

With the stroke of the Governors pen, Alabama now has the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, but today many are questioning the constitutionality of the law.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says ” anybody that walks around the Senate know’s it’s unconstitutional. This bill is blatantly unconstitutional. It’s so far our there that the Supreme Court will laugh at it.”

The law bans abortion at all stages of pregnancy and charges doctors who perform an abortion with a class A felony. A class A felony is punishable by 10 to 99 years in prison. Also, there is no provision for rape or incest.

“If women had better education, better healthcare, there would not be such a need for abortions in the first place,” on protester at the state capital says.

Sponsors and the author of the bill want it to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to repeal the Roe v Wade decision that made abortions legal in the country. Experts say lawsuits are sure to follow, and litigation will cost Alabama taxpayers millions of dollars.

“Last time they did it the American Civil Liberties Union cost was $1.7 Million.”

Senator Clyde Chambliss carried the bill through the Senate. He says ” we must do everything we can to protect life, and if its a couple of million dollars that is a small , small price to pay.”

“You certainly cannot deter your efforts to protect the unborn because of cost,” says Governor Kay Ivey.