Ex-Alabama Principal Arrested for Rape of Student at Mississippi High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – An assistant principal at a Mississippi high school faces statutory rape charges.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks says that 49-year-old Dyana Thomas was arrested Friday at his Greenwood home. That’s where the sheriff says Thomas had sex with a female student younger than 16. Thomas remains jailed, with bail set at $500,000.

Thomas works at Holmes County Central High School. The district says it investigated and gave results to law enforcement, adding that “safety and well-being of students is always our highest priority.”

Thomas ran into trouble three times for misusing school money in Alabama. He pleaded guilty to federal mail fraud charges in 2007 and to misdemeanor criminal mischief and harassing communications charges last year. In 2012, Alabama ethics officials fined Thomas $1,000 for misusing funds.

He was the principal at Greensboro High School.