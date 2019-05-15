MPD Honors Fallen Officers

by Mandy McQueen

Flags were flying at half staff all across the nation on Wednesday in honor of law enforcement officers who lost their lives while on duty.

In 1962 President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. It is all a part of National Police Week which ends on May 18.

In Montgomery, city officials, fellow officers and family members gathered at the police headquarters for a special ceremony honoring the 28 officers who lost their lives. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute and roll call of the fallen heroes, beginning with the first in 1829, to the most recent, David Colley in 2015.

“It means a lot. It’s still difficult,” Warren Colley said when speaking about his son David.

It’s been four years since David Colley was killed when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer as he responded to a call. He was only 24 at the time.

“David was very dedicated to anything he did. He always finished top of his class in academics, sports. Whatever he did he was tops,” Colley said.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall laid a wreath at the memorial to remember the 28 heroes.

“The main thing is never forget the family and the loved ones and really the current employees as well throughout the nation. We want to let them know that we care and we’re there and support anything they go through but most importantly, never forget the lost ones that have paid the ultimate price,” Finley said.

“This is a calling. Not everyone can do the work of a law enforcement officer, in fact we see that we have fewer and fewer people that are willing to answer that call and so I am very grateful for not only their sacrifice and their service but also for their families as well,” Marshall said.

A day for remembrance and healing.

“Never take a day for granted because you never know what can happen,” Colley said.