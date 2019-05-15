People React to Alabama’s Strict Abortion Ban

by Danielle Wallace

Many are calling Governor Kay Ivey’s approval of Alabama’s abortion bill, a costly move for the state.

“You certainly cannot deter your efforts to protect the unborn because of cost,” says Governor Ivey.

Wednesday, Governor Ivey signed one of the strictest abortion bills into law.

“We want it to be known in person to the governor that we’re embarrassed by this bill – that we think it’s horrific, it makes us the laughing stock of the country – if not the world for how extreme it is,” says Chris Alonzo.

The bill has no exceptions for rape or incest.

“It’s a total possibility and I’m very much against it. It’s very, very frightening to think about what has happening to women’s rights and their bodies, and their bodies, it’s a sad day,” says Maggie Scott.

Alabama now joins several states with similar abortion bans. Some people, are concerned that the battle to overturn roe versus wade could spread to more states.

“For me, being from Colorado, I know we’re a more liberal state. It just upsets me as a human being that we’re going in that direction,” says Richard Wagner.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says the bill will not make it far. But that is not stopping the fear from people who are against the bill.

“Anybody that walks around the senate know it’s unconstitutional. This bill is blatantly unconstitutional. It’s so far our there that the supreme court will laugh at it,” says Flowers.

“This very week the supreme court has shown that they don’t care about precedent that has been set 30 or 40 years ago and that’s the fear – that they are going to go into something that is based on ideology rather than what is written into law,” says Alonzo.

Alabama’s abortion ban does not go into effect, until 6 months from now. The ACLU of Alabama says it will challenge the law in court.