Showers & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our cooler and dry weather pattern is slowly fading away and being replace by near 90 degree heat along with scattered showers over the next several days. A weak boundary will be over the region on Thursday and this could be the focal point for rain activity to develop. Most of the scattered showers and storms will be induced by the late afternoon heating. If you don’t get a shower or storm, chances are you’re dealing with upper 80s to lower 90 degree heat. Late in the upcoming weekend we get another boundary to head southward into the area. The system will kickoff rounds of showers and storms both Sunday and Monday. Once this rain and storms move out, we’re right back into 90 plus degree heat for afternoon high temps.