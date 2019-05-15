Troy Community Remembers Fallen Police Officers

by Justin Walker

41, 055- That’s the number of shifts that have taken place since a law enforcement officer last lost his is life while working in Troy.

It was the policemen who sacrificed their lives that were remembered at Troy’s annual Police Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday.

“They’re never going to be forgotten,” Lieutenant Bryan Weed of the Troy Police Department says. “As we’re here and we have these ceremonies this week, we’re always going to keep their legacy moving forward.”

The Troy community remembered the five police officers, a state trooper, and a game and fish conservation official. All have their name etched on monuments throughout the city.

“So many times, you know, life is fast and things get lost in the shuffle,” Weed says. “We don’t never ever want to not remember those families and those officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Family members of some of the fallen came to the memorial service, including Janet Dease. Her father’s name is one of those etched into the monuments.

“My father is Billy Ray Dease. We lost him in 1967,” Dease says. “It’s uplifting to see everybody coming out.”

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says it takes the whole community working together to make sure another life isn’t lost.

“We’ve got to be resolved to do everything we can to keep our men and women in uniform safe,” Reeves says.

This was the 41st annual Troy Police Memorial Ceremony