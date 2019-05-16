Alabama executes man for 1997 quadruple killing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has executed a man for a quadruple killing in 1997 that followed a dispute over the use of a pickup truck.

Authorities say 41-year-old Michael Brandon Samra was given a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Atmore. Officials did not immediately release a time of death.

Samra and friend Mark Duke were convicted of killing Duke’s father, the father’s girlfriend and the woman’s two elementary-age daughters in March 1997. Evidence showed Duke planned the killings because his father wouldn’t let him use his pickup. The father and the girlfriend were shot and the children had their throats slit.

Duke and Samra both were originally sentenced to death, but Duke’s sentence was overturned because he was 16 at the time of the killings. Samra was 19 at the time.

