Alabama Senate Approves Revamping State School Board

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate voted 30-0 to overhaul the existing state school board. A bill, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, would replace the elected state school board with a commission that would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

The bill now goes to the Alabama House. If passed, this proposed constitutional amendment would be put on a statewide ballot for voters to decide.

“What we’re trying to do is set the tone for moving forward with new governance, and I’m just so proud of this body today,” Marsh told Alabama News Network. “Thirty votes, not a single negative vote, bi-partisan, which is what you want to see in a situation dealing with education in the state of Alabama,” he said.

Gov. Kay Ivey has urged members of the Alabama Legislature and people across the state to join her in supporting this bill.

“Since day one, I have sought out the best ways for Alabama to offer the highest quality educational opportunities for every student across the state. We need a bold plan that works for Alabama, which is exactly what this constitutional amendment will provide our students,” she said.

“Today, the Senate took the first step, and I now call on Speaker McCutcheon and the House to prioritize passing this constitutional amendment over the remaining days of the legislative session. The future of our students, teachers and state depend on our action,” Ivey said.