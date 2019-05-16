Isolated Afternoon Showers/Storms Thursday and Friday

by Ben Lang

The very nice spring-like weather of Monday through Wednesday is unfortunately behind us now. Today is a transition day to summer-like warmth and humidity. We’re likely to see the classic isolated afternoon showers and storms too, with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s. The mid afternoon to early evening is the most likely time to experience an isolated shower or storm. The showers come to a close by late this evening. Temperatures remain warmer this evening, with upper 70s around 7PM before falling to around 70° at 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

There’s a small chance for rain again on Friday, with isolated showers/storms developing during the daytime heating. Friday looks warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. The showers fizzle away Friday evening, with lows only falling into the upper 60s.

The weekend forecast remains unchanged, with a mostly sunny and dry Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures should be near 90°, so that should make for excellent pool weather. Saturday night lows drop off into the upper 60s. Some showers could work into the area from the west by Sunday evening. That’s due to a storm system swinging through the lower Mississippi River valley. The front doesn’t make it all the way to Alabama though, so the rain loses some steam as it approaches the state. Because of that, rain is not expected to be particularly heavy or widespread Sunday.

We could also see some showers on Monday, but again, these appear to be of an isolated to widely scattered nature. Next Tuesday looks dry but hot with a high near 90°. We could see a few showers on Wednesday, but Thursday looks dry. Both days look hot with highs near 90°.