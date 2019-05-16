Isolated Shower/Storm Possible Today

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY: We will have the chance for a few widely scattered showers and storms in the forecast today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a bit more humidity.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An upper-level ridge begins to strengthen over the region and we are going to cranking on the heat and humidity levels rolling into the weekend. We reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Friday and Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s, and we will bring in a chance of showers/storms late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with the approach of a front. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected as the main dynamic support will pass well to the west and north of Alabama.

GETTING HOT NEXT WEEK: The front washes out over the state on Monday, so we will leave the threat for a few scattered showers or storms in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s. The ridge restrengthens on Tuesday and much of next week looks dry and hot as it looks like we will see highs in the low 90s on most days.

Have a great day!

Ryan