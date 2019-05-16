Lawmakers Give Update on Prison Reform Efforts

by Jerome Jones

State Legislatures have until next week to comply with federal demands to improve Alabama’s prison system.

A bi-partisan group of lawmakers from the House and the Senate met Thursday to give an update on what they are doing to improve conditions of Alabama prisons.

They said they are taking a deliberate approach, and it is likely that there will be a special session called to address the issue.

In April, the Department of Justice issued a report saying the conditions prisoners face in Alabama is a violation of the constitution of the United States.

Lawmakers said that all options are on the table, including sentencing reform and hiring additional corrections officers. If the Department of Justice finds the legislature’s efforts inadequate, it may result in a lawsuit and/or federal takeover of state prisons.