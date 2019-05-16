Starting to look a lot like summer!

by Shane Butler

Our weather pattern is shifting toward a more summer-like look and feel. Afternoon showers and storms will be developing along with temps soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the extended period. Even morning temps will be warmer and start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warming continues through the day with the heat and humidity combining to make it feel every bit of summer. Some relief will come in the form of those afternoon showers and storms. Where they do occur you can expect the heat to back down. Late in the weekend a frontal boundary approaches the deep south. This boundary will help increase the chance for showers and storms on Monday. The front won’t push through here and will actually move back northward. This puts us into a warmer and drier setup that will allow to temps to reach lower 90s later in the work week. Hope you got a chance to enjoy that mild weather we had earlier this week. Looks like anything close to that probably be sometime in the fall.