Max Credit Union CEO Announces Retirement

After 34 years of service to the greater Central and East Alabama areas, MAX Credit Union President and CEO H. Greg McClellan has announced he will retire June 7 th.

Mr. McClellan has been President and CEO since 2005.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues and community partners for the outstanding job they have performed and the benefits I have learned from them,” said Mr. McClellan. “The greatest asset for me was the people I worked with and everyone I served.”

“I retire with the great satisfaction of leaving MAX in great financial shape. Together we have broadened the MAX footprint while maintaining strong earnings,” McClellan continued. “I am excited about MAX’s future and the continued high quality service to our customers and members.”

MAX Board Chair, Keivan Deravi, said, “Greg has been an outstanding leader and friend. MAX has grown and become a treasured community partner, expanding into business lending, business leasing, and insurance services during his time as CEO.” “On behalf of the board, employees, and our communities, we wish Greg the best years ahead.”

“The whole MAX family can be proud of the progress we have made and the bright future we have in front of us,” Deravi said.

A community-wide retirement reception will be held for Mr. McClellan on May 30th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. Please RSVP at 334-215-4644 or RSVP@mymax.com by May 24, 2019.

