Mostly Sunny & Hot Saturday, Some Rain Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was mainly sunny but hot Friday afternoon in central and south Alabama. Temperatures reached the upper 80s to low 90s. There are a few isolated showers and storms around this evening, and we may see a few linger through 10PM. After that the area dries out and the sky becomes mostly clear. Temperatures start off warm this evening, with lower 80s at 7PM before cooling into the low 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 60s.

The weekend forecast remains unchanged. Saturday looks dry, mostly sunny, and hot with highs near 90°. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky. Most of Sunday looks dry, but some rain could move into west Alabama during the late afternoon or evening. Sunday’s chance for rain looks fairly inconsequential, with areas east of I-65 staying dry. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy day with highs near 90°.

Next week looks dry with plenty of sunshine. On the downside, its going to be hot. High temperatures warm to near 90 each day through Wednesday. By late next week, temperatures could approach the mid 90s. That would be about 10° above our average high temperatures for this time of year. There won’t be much cool-down at night next week either, with lows only falling to around 70°.