Random Thunderstorms

by Ryan Stinnett

RINSE AND REPEAT: For our Friday, expect more of the same with very warm and more muggy conditions; highs generally in the upper 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and we will leave the risk of isolated, mainly afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms in the forecast, but most locations will be staying dry.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be a mainly sunny and dry day; it will be very warm with highs flirting with 90 degrees. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s. A weakening front approaches and moves into the area late Sunday night, and will bring the chance for showers and storms back into Alabama as we end the weekend. Severe storms are not expected as the main dynamic support will pass well to the north of Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: We will mention the chance for showers on Monday as the front dissipates over the state and highs will be in the upper 80s. Then for the rest of the week, a strong upper ridge builds across the Southeast and will provide mainly dry and hot conditions for Alabama; highs much of next week should be in the low 90s. We will be looking for some heat relief in the form of showers and storms, but for now we don’t see much more than a few, random showers on any particular day next week. It looks like the ridge will hold in place through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Ryan