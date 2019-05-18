2 Injured After Shooting During a Graduation Party in Eufaula

by Mandy McQueen

A shooting at a graduation party in Eufaula has left two people injured.

According to a press release from the Eufaula Police Department, officers responded to gunshots in the 300 block of New Fort Browder Road around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, it was determined that multiple gunshots had been fired and that two people had been taken to Medical Center Barbour by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Christopher Dylan Dennard, 18, of Fort Mitchell, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. Kevarus Kemion Washington, 18 of Dothan, received a gunshot injury to the right hand. Both victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CID at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.